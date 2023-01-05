OBJ’s endorsement of Obi: Nigerians must avoid another shipwreck – Group

The Conscience Bureau (CB), a southwest political group, has said only the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Abubakar Atiku, can be trusted with the onerous task of salvaging Nigeria at this period.

It called on Nigerians to discountenance the endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, stating that Nigerians must be wary of such an endorsement.

The group recalled that when the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Bola Tinubu and its other leaders went to seek Obasanjo’s endorsement for Muhammadu Buhari’s presidential ambition, on December 13, 2013, Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, acting on his premonition, warned that such an endorsement could lead the nation to a shipwreck.

A statement by Said Ologuneru, the general-secretary of Conscience Bureau, said going by what Nigeria and Nigerians have gone through between 2015 and now, under the APC presidency, it was apparent that the nation had experienced a shipwreck, as Soyinka predicted, warning Nigerians not to allow a repeat of that horrible experience.

Read also: 2023: Okowa, Tambuwal meet Obj in Abeokuta

“We are under no illusion, therefore, that Obi’s endorsement by Obasanjo this time is tottering on the same lane as when the APC designated Obasanjo as its navigator in 2013.

The group said only a shipwreck could take the Nigerian naira from N190 to $1 in 2015 to N780 in 2022, and a litre of petrol from N85 in 2015, to N350 in December 2022.

It said the nation should avoid another shipwreck, which the endorsement of the LP candidate portends, noting that Nigerians must reject any attempt to perpetuate the APC’s evil reign beyond 2023.

“As widely reported by national newspapers in Nigeria on December 23, 2013, Soyinka had noted that Nigeria might be heading for a “shipwreck” after the APC said it was choosing Obasanjo as its “navigator” in its touted effort to wrest power from then President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

“As nature had it, the “navigator” led the APC into Aso Rock Villa, and President Muhammadu Buhari replaced Goodluck Jonathan. Today, we all are witnesses to the wreckage the nation’s ship had experienced,” the group said.