2023: Okowa, Tambuwal meet Obj in Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo late Saturday hosted the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council leaders in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The team was led by Ifeanyi Okowa, vice presidential candidate and governor of Delta State; Aminu Tambuwal, the director-general of the Presidential Council and governor of Sokoto State, and Sule Lamido, former governor of Jigawa State.

Others included Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former governor of Osun State; Liyel Imoke, former Cross River State governor, and Oyewole Fasawe.

Speaking after the two-hour closed-door session, Tambuwal said the team was in Abeokuta “to pay our usual respect and to continue to consult our leader, former President Olusegun Obasanjo on matters of national interest and we have had a very fruitful conversation with him.”

“We’re in the build-up to the election and will continue to do what we must to win the election.

“My message to Nigerians is that we should come out when it is time in February to vote for a balanced ticket that reflects the characteristics of this country, that will provide leadership that will stabilise this country and revive our economy and foster more of national unity and that is Atiku Abubakar and Governor Okowa”, he added.

Tambuwal hinted that the party was expecting a very rousing and large crowd at the PDP presidential campaign in Lagos on Monday.