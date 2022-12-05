FG strengthening policies to improve economy – Finance Minister

The Federal Government says it is strengthening its policies and programmes to further improve the economy and raise the living conditions of Nigerians

Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, budget and national planning, stated this at the 2021 Nigerian Employers’ Consultative Awards (NECA) annual Employers’ Excellence Awards with the theme “Going Beyond Limits”, held last week in Lagos, where the TGI Group emerged as Employer of the Year for 2021.

Represented by Ebolisa Anako, the permanent secretary of the finance ministry, Ahmed said efforts are being intensified to further boost the economy through removal of bottlenecks to fast-track growth and development.

The minister, acknowledged the role of the private sector in national development, said it was part of the reasons why the National Development Plan (NDP) 2021-2025, made provision for robust private sector involvement.

Ahmed said the employers’ excellence awards provided a platform to review cogent issues such as economic trends, insecurity and challenges of human capital development to ensure Nigeria achieves sustainable economic growth and development.

Also speaking at the event, Segun Kadiri, the director-general of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), lauded the awards, saying it was a true celebration and recognition of resilience amid a difficult business environment.

Read also: NDLEA arrests grandma, pregnant woman, others over illicit drugs

Kadiri, who urged NECA to sustain the enthusiasm and culture of perseverance, assured of MAN’s commitment to ensuring a favourable atmosphere for private sector operation in the country.

Zeroing in on politics and how it affects businesses, he said “As we approach the transition for our political landscape, it behooves all of us to jointly insist on an improved economic environment by controlling the narrative away from frivolous issues and prioritising the economy. This is to ensure that the incoming administration is completely aware of the parlous state of the economy and imperative of quick and effective revenue.”

On his part, Taiwo Adeniyi, president of NECA, said the awards were to celebrate the doggedness and resilience of organised businesses.

He described Nigerian businesses as some of the most tenacious in the world, saying in spite of the numerous challenges faced locally and globally, the organised private sector has continued to demonstrate commitment to shareholders and employees, while also contributing to national development.

He added that the awards were geared towards promoting and encouraging best practices in corporate performance, people management and industrial relations practices among employers.