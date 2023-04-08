We’re ready for debate – Obi-Datti movement replies Soyinka

One of Labour Party’s support group, The Obi-Datti Movement, has said OBIdients and the party’s vice presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed are ready for the TV debate challenge called by the Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka.

It was earlier reported that the renowned playwright recently challenged Obi’s running mate to an open debate following his claims on the 2023 general elections.

Speaking on Arise TV Saturday, the mouthpiece of the Obi-Datti Movement, Chris Nwakobia dared Soyinka to come out for the TV debate.

Read also: Easter: Obi urges Nigerians never to despair but remain hopeful, peaceful

“Oh yes, he will and effectively so. The least of the Obidients can take up that debate and do profoundly,” he said.

“I know Prof Wole Soyinka, I know he will not go for that debate because the point is that history is replete with facts and figures,” Nwakobia emphatically answered when asked if Baba-Ahmed will take up a debate with Soyinka.”

There have been back and forth between the supporters of the LP presidential candidate and Prof. Soyinka in recent days over the latter’s use of “fascism” to describe ‘OBIdient Movement’.