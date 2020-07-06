We’ll win Edo at all cost, APC vows

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has vowed that the party will do everything possible to win the September 19 Edo governorship election.

Chairman of APC Edo Governorship Election Campaign Council and governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, said this on Monday while addressing journalists shortly after inauguration of the 49-member council in Abuja.

Ganduje said the the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) nominated Governor Godwin Obaseki not because they have anything in common but simply because he is managing the treasury of Edo State and they want him to use that treasury in order to win the election.

He said PDP has made governor of Rivers State, Nyesome Wike, chairman of its Edo Governorship Election Campaign Council but APC will isolate him in an isolation centre and before he recovers, the election will be over.

“First of all, seeing is believing, by looking at the composition of this Committee, you know that APC is ready for the election, you know that APC will make do everything possible to win this important election.

“The reason why I’m saying that, you know the composition of this Committee we have all war veteran in politics who are ready and we have young people who are just coming out from election and are ready to go back into the processes of election again. And we have all the horses who never missed their targets.

“The main purpose of this Committee is to provide enabling environment for all our party men and even non party men, members of the public to appreciate our party based on their conscience and based on their ideological believe that APC is the answer in Edo State.

“We know the opposition is planning to rig the election, we know their tactics, we know their methodology and we shall dismantle all their tactics to ensure that we win this election

“We know PDP made Wike their chairman, I assure you, we will isolate Wike in an isolation centre and before he recovers, the election is over. But I assure you the people of Edo State are watching they know that somebody who was assisted in 2016 to win an election, somebody who was given every cooperation to succeed in Governance of Edo State without doing much for the people, at the end of it, he’s taken the treasury and now handed it over to PDP in order to win the election,” Ganduje said.

Earlier in his address, chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai-Mala Buni, said the assignment before the reconciliation and campaign committees is to build a peaceful and united APC and to ensure successful renewal of the party’s mandate by the good people of Edo State who voted the Party into office in 2016.

The Yobe State governor noted that the rich cream of ladies and gentlemen carefully appointed into the reconciliation and campaign councils, gives the party great hope and confidence that they will succeed for the party to emerge united and victorious.

“May l use this opportunity to urge you to take advantage of strong team work, reach out to all stakeholders and pursue your assignment with all sense of purpose and commitment for the Party’s success.

“I also appeal to every stakeholder and members of the party across the country to support the peace initiative of the Party for a stronger, united and prosperous APC.

“I am glad to state that the Caretaker committee which I am opportune to lead had initiated wide range of consultations and reconciliatory measures to pave way for a true and sincere reconciliations. It has also drawn a road map and plan of action to forge strong partnership that would stand the taste of time among the stakeholders. We are committed to re-building confidence and trust, recover the glory and political fortunes of the party in all the states across the country.

“To actualize these and other measures, we must engage in an all inclusive consultations to accommodate and fix-up areas posing threats to the party.

“I am happy to state that our visit to some founding members of the party last week, has justified the new approach with very positive results after the consultations.

“As chairmen and members of the reconciliation committees, you have been carefully selected based on your personal and proven integrity, wealth of experience and, sense of fairness and objectivity to achieve the set target of reconciliation and victory.

“There is so much confidence in your ability to achieve these goals successfully. You should therefore remain focused and committed to succeed to justify this confidence,” he said.