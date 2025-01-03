We’ll run inclusive, transparent, compassionate governance in 2025 — Aiyedatiwa

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has pledged that his administration will be driven by utmost dedication, selflessness, and love, assuring that the government would operate an inclusive, transparent, and accountable system that will prioritise the overall welfare and best interests of the people of the state.

He made this assertion during the 2025 first working day prayer meeting held at the Governor’s office in Akure, on Thursday.

The event, which has become a tradition in the State, brought together public servants, political office holders, and religious leaders to reflect on the past year and commit the new year into God’s hands.

In his address, Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed gratitude to God for the successes recorded in the past year, noting that 2024 was filled with challenges but God saw the State through all.

Aiyedatiwa said; “Despite the challenges, God restored peace and tranquility in our state, and for that, we are deeply grateful.

“Our administration has deliberately prioritized good governance, translating to massive developments in all sectors of our economy. We owe no promotion in arrears, have recruited personnel into critical sectors, and have ensured the regular payment of salaries and pensions, including the implementation of the new minimum wage of N73, 000.

“Work continues on ongoing infrastructural projects, especially urban and rural roads. In education, bursaries and scholarships have been provided for indigenous students, while in the judiciary, we have appointed new judges to improve access to justice. Ondo State remains one of the safest and most peaceful states in Nigeria, making the state an investment destination, thanks to the support of our security architecture, including Amotekun Corps.”

As the State transitions into a new mandate period from February 24, 2025, Governor Aiyedatiwa unveiled his administration’s new policy blueprint, ‘OUR EASE,’ which focuses on areas such as security, urban and rural development, technological advancement, efficient healthcare, sustainable agriculture, and education.

“This blueprint will guide our efforts to accelerate the development of Ondo State. We are resolute in our commitment to making 2025 a year of economic recovery and growth,” he said.

The Governor, however, urged public servants and political office holders to remain loyal and committed to the vision of a vibrant Ondo State.

