Aiyedatiwa signs N698b Ondo 2025 budget into law

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has signed the 2025 Appropriation Bill into law. This according to him was to redefine the trajectory of Ondo State’s development. The N698.659 billion budget christened the “Budget of Recovery,” was approved during a formal ceremony held on Monday evening at the Exco Chamber, Governor’s Office in Akure.

The budget is structured to prioritise capital development, with a substantial allocation of N433.622 billion (62.06%) to capital expenditure, while N265.037 billion (37.94%) is earmarked for recurrent spending.

Aiyedatiwa underscored the budget’s strategic focus on economic rejuvenation and infrastructural renewal, declaring it a significant step towards fulfilling his administration’s campaign promises.

“This is a critical moment for our administration, one that marks a significant step towards fulfilling the promises we made to the people of Ondo State during the electioneering processes,” he remarked.

Aiyedatiwa also highlighted the deliberate emphasis on capital investment, aimed at stimulating economic growth and improving the standard of living for residents.

“We have deliberately allocated the higher percentage to capital development to jumpstart the economy and initiate massive infrastructural renewal across the state. The main objective of this budget is to make life easy for our people. This objective is sacrosanct and non-negotiable,” he asserted.

The budget was crafted with extensive input from stakeholders during town hall meetings, ensuring it reflects the aspirations of Ondo State’s citizens.

Priority areas include agriculture, infrastructure, education, healthcare, security, and social welfare—sectors deemed vital to the state’s holistic development.

“These allocations are not just numbers on a page; they are proposed investments in the lives and well-being of every resident of our State. It is through these resources that we will continue to create opportunities, improve livelihoods, and build a sustainable future for ourselves and generations to come,” the Governor said.

To promote transparency and accessibility, Governor Aiyedatiwa announced that the 2025 budget would be made available on the state’s budget portal from January 1, 2025.

He also reassured residents of his administration’s commitment to responsible implementation, guided by the principles of economic development, sustainable food security, resilient community growth, and social inclusion.

Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, lauded the Governor’s vision and commitment to advancing the state’s critical sectors.

Oladiji noted the upward revision of the budget from N655.230 billion to N698.659 billion, reflecting the administration’s resolve to meet Ondo State’s growing demands.

He also commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for enacting key legislative frameworks such as the Agriculture Law, Transparency Law, Building Plans Law, and the Anti-Land Grabbing Law.

These laws, according to the Speaker, are vital tools for promoting good governance, fostering economic growth, and ensuring social justice.

Share