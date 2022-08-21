We will work for peaceful elections come 2023 – IEDPU

The National President of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU), Aliyu Otta Uthman, has assured stakeholders that the Union would do everything within its capacity to ensure that the city of Ilorin and its environs remain peaceful before, during and after the forthcoming general election.

In a statement personally signed by him and released to journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, Uthman assured all and sundry that the Union was ready to offer any and every “libation” towards ensuring that the long-held reputation of Ilorin as an abode of peace and civility is not rubbished by any one or group and under any pretence.

According to him, while the union remains visibly, thoroughly and totally apolitical, it is nevertheless determined to impress it upon all political players and their supporters to play the game by its rules and in a way that the peace and harmony of Ilorin Emirate would not be altered.

Speaking further, Uthman informed that the Union would soon set up a Committee of eminent and apolitical statesmen of proven integrity and in the mould of the one it constituted in 2019 under the Chairmanship of the pioneer Grand Kadi of Kwara State, the late Justice Abdulkadir Orire, towards ensuring that the prediction of the Prophets of doom and the actions of agents of instability, who are anticipating that the community would go up in flame, is effectively averted.

He added that more than any other time in the nation’s political history, all hands must be on deck to ensure that peace prevails at all levels so that the spate of unrest and instability threatening the peaceful existence of the country is kept away from Ilorin and Kwara State at large.

While assuring that the union would not shy away from its responsibilities no matter the situation, the retired intelligence technocrat appealed to members of the public not to draw the union into partisan politics under any pretence, saying that the IEDPU is for all the peace-loving and law-abiding indigenes and residents of Ilorin Emirate and it would remain so “for the love of our people.”