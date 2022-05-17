We haven’t adjusted our primaries – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said it has not adjusted its timetable and schedule of activities for the primary election to nominate candidates for the 2023 polls.

Felix Morka, APC national publicity secretary said this while reacting to a purported adjustment to the timelines for its primaries in a statement issued Monday night.

Morka said the story should be disregarded as fake news, adding that should an adjustment become necessary, such changes will be communicated via APC’s official communication channels.

Read also: 2023: Oyo PDP warns against campaign of calumny

The statement read in parts: “Our attention has been drawn to a story of purported adjustment to the APC Timetable/ Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Elections which is making the rounds on social media.

“The Party’s Timetable/Schedule of Activities for the 2023 elections remain as earlier published: Governorship – Friday, May 20, 2022; State House of Assembly – Sunday, May 22, 2022.

“House of Representatives – Tuesday, May 24, 2022; Senate – Wednesday, May25, 2022; Presidential – Monday, May 30, to June 1, 2022.”