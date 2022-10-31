We have not released our manifesto, says Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) has denied releasing any political manifesto.

He took to his Twitter account to debunk to disown the manifesto currently going viral on social media.

“We have not formally released our Manifesto. I will do so personally. It seems an earlier draft copy under review has made its way into the public space. Until I release the approved and final draft, please disregard what is being circulated,” the Labour Party presidential candidate tweeted on his verified handle.

The manifesto was circulated on Sunday and has been shared on various social media platforms.