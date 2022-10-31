Group wants INEC improve its enlightenment, stakeholder mobilisation, others

Idris Miliki, executive Director of Conscience for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution (CHRCR), has disclosed that Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Kogi State has not shown commitment in mobilising citizens and accessibility as all efforts to engage its stakeholders have failed.

Miliki stated this in Lokoja during a one-day Civil Society Organisations partners review and strategy meeting on Prioritising Anti-Corruption and Accountability Issues towards 2023 election organised by CHRCR in partnership with Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC).

“There are several reports of eligible persons who have wished to register to vote but can no longer do so due to the closure of the registration portal.

“Political corruption has had severe implications on the quality of governance by throwing up persons with questionable character for elections,” he said.

The group also condemned the outrageous expenses and monitization that now characterise electioneering campaign towards the 2023 elections.

“Internal political party democracies have over the years been challenging and a major stumbling block in successful election in Nigeria due to corruption and lack of accountability in political parties.

“Despite the increase in media reportage on corruption and accountability issues there was still gaps in the information on anti-corruption and accountability particularly on election at grassroots levels.

“All these are coming on the heels of the stakeholder observations on the issues concerning anti-Ccorruption and accountability in Nigeria in general at state level in Kogi State.

“Various stakeholders including Civil Society, Media and Faith Based Organisations were conducting various interventions on anti-corruption but there seem to be no collaboration and partnership among them.”