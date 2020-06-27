We have no plans to defect to APC, says PDP govs

The PDP Governors’ Forum on Saturday denied the allegations that ten of it members have plans to leave the opposition party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Chairman of the forum stated this in a statement issued in Abuja. He described the allegations as unfounded.

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello had while being featured on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ Friday night, alleged that about 10 PDP governors were set to join the ruling APC.

But Tambuwal said the allegation is a diversionary tactic to shore up the sagging morale of APC members who are ruing the loss of yet another state Governor, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to the PDP, as a result of the chaos and anarchy currently existing in the APC, following the mismanagement of affairs as acknowledged even by Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari.

“The PDP Governors are very focused on delivering good governance and the benefits of democracy to their respective states and working tirelessly to strengthen and reposition the party.

“There is no attraction whatsoever for any PDP member not to talk of a PDP Governor to join the APC, a party bedevilled by crises, without even an elected leadership as envisaged by Section 223 of the 1999 Constitution that specifically requires the Executive Committee of every political party in Nigeria to be democratically elected.

“We advise His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello, to concentrate on providing good governance to the people of Kogi State,” Tambuwal stated.