We have no allegation of fraud against ex-commissioner, others – Ogun assembly clarifies

The Ogun State House of Assembly Committee on Public Accounts and Anti-Corruption, led by Damilare Bello, continued its investigative sittings, seeking clarifications rather than implying an indictment against Abdul-Waheed Odusile, the former commissioner for information and strategy, and Emmanuel Ojo, the SSA to the governor on media.

The clarification was made during the committee’s meeting with officials from the State Hospitals Management Board at the Assembly Complex in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Bello, accompanied by other committee members, including Musefiu Lamidi, Dickson Awolaja, Wahab Haruna, Yusuf Amosun, Folawewo Salami, Lawal Samsideen, and Waliu Owode, emphasised that the purpose of the sittings was not to engage in a witch-hunt but to hold various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of the government accountable for the prudent management of resources.

The committee chairman highlighted a previous instance of misinformation in certain media outlets, suggesting fraudulent practices.

He clarified that the committee had not indicted anyone but had invited the ex-commissioner and the SSA (Media) to provide explanations based on the auditor general reports, aligning with their constitutional responsibilities.

He stated, “On Monday at our last sitting, there was misinformation that this Honourable House has indicted the ex-Commissioner and the SSA (Media); we have not indicted anyone. We have only used the media to invite them for clarification on the Auditor General reports in line with our constitutional responsibilities.”

Emphasising the Assembly’s commitment to transparency and accountability, he urged the public to disregard any scandalous rumors, noting that not everything found in the media space might accurately represent the Assembly’s proceedings.

The chairman further called upon Heads of MDAs to collaborate with the assembly, aiming to identify and rectify fiscal leakages while promoting transparency in the government’s operations within the State.