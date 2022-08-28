We are sorry, FG tells Nigerians over Lagos – Ibadan expressway gridlock

The Federal Government has apologised for the hardship faced by road users due to construction works on the Berger-Opic axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Forosola Oloyede, the acting federal controller of works in Lagos State, conveyed the apology in a statement on Saturday.

Oloyede said the government feels the pains of the people, especially residents of Lagos and Ogun states who are at the receiving end of the inconvenience caused by the gridlock.

In recent weeks, motorists plying the route spend hours in traffic, a situation that has worsened in the last few days.

Oloyede said the federal government, through the ministry of works and housing, is not oblivious to the situation.

She said the government would make necessary improvements in the traffic management system on the road.

“To this end, the Federal Ministry of Works has concluded plans with the contractor to suspend the works for today Saturday 27th August, 2022 in order to plan and make provisions for required improvements in traffic management on the road,” she said.

Oloyede appealed to road users to cooperate with the contractor and traffic management officers in ensuring the free flow of traffic throughout the construction period.

Read also: FEC approves N55b contracts for N/E, Mushin / Oshodi roads

She urged motorists to observe safe driving rules, desist from driving against traffic and obey all dedicated road diversions to prevent unnecessary road delays.

According to the statement, “There is also provision for tow trucks along the road in case of any breakdown. Road users should be patient by not driving against traffic and obeying stationed road traffic officers in order to allow for the free flow of traffic,” she said.

“In conclusion, it is a known fact, that there is no pain without gain, it is thus our utmost belief that the general public would be the ultimate beneficiaries of the world-class road infrastructure that the government plans to deliver through the on-going reconstruction works on the road.

“We, therefore, appeal for the cooperation of the general public towards this end.”