FEC approves N55b contracts for N/E, Mushin / Oshodi roads

The Federal Executive Council ( FEC), on Wednesday, approved sundry contracts for various sectors of the economy across the country, including a N55 billion for the construction of roads for North East and the Oshodi/ Mushin/ Apapa roads in Lagos.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, while giving updates on memos submitted to the Council, after the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, stated that FEC approved the N11.1 billion contract for the Mushin Apapa Oshodi road, to be executed on a Public Private Partnership basis.

He also submitted reports and recommendations to the Council Committee for refunds on interventions made by some States on Federal Roads.

Fashola stated that FEC approved refunds of N6.7b and N2.47b to the Kebbi and Taraba state governments respectively for road projects executed by the states on behalf of the federal government.

According to him, “ these were part of the public debts inherited by the current administration and it also cuts across party levels, as all the states that made submissions have now been settled”.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar, revealed that FEC approved road construction contracts, across five states worth N43.4b for the North East Development Commission (NEDC)

“These memos are in respect of road construction, and reconstruction for five states of the North East region, namely Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe and Bauchi. For Borno, we have 22.5 kilometre road that is to be reconstructed.

The roads being reconstructed include the Ngon-Koshode and Ngon-Dosmari-Zabamari-Kongologo-Kajari road with the contract sum of N13,553,902,668.95

The Council also approved the reconstruction of 53 Kilometer Gombe-Abba to Kriffy Road in Gombe and Bauchi state in the contract sum of N11,697,355,449.61.

The other road is the 54-kilometer Mutai in Gudal Road in Yobe states with the contract sum of N12,199,182,845.70.

“The fourth one is the one for Adamawa State, Garkida road, it has a contract sum of N6,202,214,413.29 inclusive of 7.5 VAT. Garkida road in Adamawa state is located at the fringes of the Sambisa forest.

She explained that the roads are being taken into consideration and selected in conjunction with the State governments and other critical stakeholders, adding that “These roads are expected to stimulate our economic activities, enhance security and facilitate the freer movement of goods and people in these affected states within the zone”

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’Azu Sambo, said FEC also approved N1.4b contract for the repair of crane owned by the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

The crane, he said, is for emergency repairs, which he described as “critical Crane for the operational capabilities of the Nigerian Railway Corporation “

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Mohammed Bello, speaking on his memo, revealed that FEC approved N781m contracts for Security surveillance for the Abuja light rail tracks

He revealed that the contracts were awarded to Messers Halali security guards limited and Messers Seaguard security and protective Company Limited.

“They are going to provide security to their entire 45 kilometers of track including 12 stations. And these security services are meant to protect the key infrastructure on the rail tracks, the signalling and communication equipment as well as the electrical system. “Halali security guard Limited is going to secure 27.4 kilometers of the track, covering eight stations at the cost of N407,214,000 over a two year period, while Seaguard securities are protective Company Limited is going to secure 18 kilometres of the rail tracks including four railway stations and that is at a cost of N310,979,250,” he said.