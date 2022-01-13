Buhari approves 4 roads for reconstruction in Ogun under tax credit scheme

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the government and residents of Ogun state of his approval for the reconstruction of four Federal roads that are domiciled in the state for smooth and easy movement of passengers, goods, and service.

The Federal Government’s move to leverage the Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme to fix the roads became necessary following the request of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state, for special funding status for Ogun state on road infrastructure.

While inaugurating five legacy projects that were executed by Governor Dapo Abiodun in Ogun state on Thursday, President Buhari noted that the Federal Government would deploy tax credit as championed by Dangote Group, Globacom Nigeria, Lafarge Africa PLC, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited, among other companies, to construct and reconstruct Federal roads in Ogun state and across the Country.

“I have also listened to your (Governor Dapo Abiodun) requests to give priority attention to the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta and the Sango Ota-Idi Iroko roads respectively. Let me assure the people of Ogun State that these roads will receive Federal Government’s attention.

“We are considering extending tax credit option for the reconstruction of these roads and for the 100km Sagamu-Interchange – Papalanto – Ilaro road.

“I will also consider approval of the reconstruction of Sagamu – Ogijo road by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) under tax credit scheme”, he said.

Speaking on five key projects inaugurated by the President in Ogun Central and East Senatorial Districts of the state, President Buhari said to Governor Abiodun, “You have justified the mandate of the people of Ogun State. You have represented our Party very well.

‘‘I am particularly impressed by the quality and standard of your road projects, and the creative way you have deployed resources to reconstruct and rehabilitate them.

‘‘It is significant to note that the two road projects being commissioned today are federal roads. This is an example of constructive engagement, cooperation, and collaboration between the States and the Federal Government.

‘‘These roads also fit well into our rail transportation masterplan that connects Lagos, Nigeria’s economic capital to Kano, with Ogun State having more rail stations, along the Lagos-Ibadan rail corridor.’’

On the housing programme of the Ogun Governor, the President commended its inclusiveness, saying it is equally heart-warming that it cuts across different social strata, capturing the low, medium, and high-income earners.

Admiring the Gateway City Gate Project, one of the five key projects inaugurated, President Buhari noted, ‘‘it is not just a park beautification project. It depicts that something new is happening in Ogun State, a welcoming entrance into the State Capital at the centre point of the State.’’