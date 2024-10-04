We are set to resist any attempt to stop the LGA election – Gov Fubara

Governor Sim Fubara

Gov Sim Fubara of Rivers State has addressed the world and assured that his team is prepared to resist any attempt to stop the local council election slated for tomorrow, Saturday, October 5, 2024.

In what he termed a World Press Conference at the Government House in Port Harcourt Friday morning, the first of its kind for a governor that rarely addresses the external press, Gov Fubara explained how he stormed the election agency early this morning.

Reiterating his resolve to see the election through despite the vehement challenge by the FCT Minister’s camp (section of the APC and PDP), Fubara said once again there is no going back on Saturday’s council elections.

He stated that any attempt to stop the exercise would be resisted by the state government.

The governor stated that despite the Thursday night withdrawal from the exercise by the police, the election would go as other security agencies were on the ground to provide security.

He declared: “Election on Saturday is sacrosanct, any attempt or group of attempts to stop this election, we will resist it”.

He urged this: “I want you people to know that we are prepared. Election on Saturday is sacrosanct. We must join hands to ensure that the election holds”.

He added; “we have done everything that is needed to ensure that this election is going on”.

He blamed the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Agbotekun, for the withdrawal of the police saying; “On the issue of security, if the police feel they won’t be part of the election, they should withdraw. Am saying this here so that the Inspector General of Police will be aware, and to also know that any act against this will bring the situation of lawlessness in this state. I think at the end of the day, he should be prepared to take responsibility”.

He further clarified the attempted security breach at the RSIEC office, in the early morning of Friday. “I got a security report early this morning that the RSIEC office was being invaded by the Nigerian Police. I was really surprised because before that time I got a copy of a signal withdrawing police officers that were guiding the premises.

“So, I had to drive to the place myself, since the facility belongs to the Rivers State government. On getting there and to the shock of everyone who escorted me there, I met the presence of some fierce-looking policemen in one truck and three other empty vans trying to force their way into the premises and I had to stop them.

“In the process, we discovered that the movement was a deliberate attempt by the Nigerian Police Force both the headquarters and the Rivers Command to take away the electoral materials. But by the special grace of God, that act was foiled”.

Gov. Fubara justified his visit to RSIEC by wondering; “What is RSIEC? It’s a facility, it’s an agency, it is a process that is being controlled by the state government. It is a process, a system that it is the law of the State that governs it.

“If we should go by what they claimed that they have a court order, the court ruling said don’t give RSIEC voters register, don’t give RSIEC police protection. Did the judgment say to seal the premises? Don’t allow them to conduct elections?

“However, the Rivers State Government and the RSIEC itself also had a judgement that states clearly that the election should be conducted with the voters register of 2023. The order also mandated the Police, DSS, Nigerian Army and other sister agencies to provide security for the exercise.

“I might not be a lawyer but I understand clearly that when it comes to the issue of judgment, there is something they call first in time. So, what is this special interest about the Federal High Court judgment?

“Why are they looking for a way to stampede this state? The Supreme Court gave a judgement that all local government activities must be coordinated by elected local government officers.

“The President of the Federal Republic and the state governors agreed that compliance to this judgment should be in 90 days with effect from the judgment and every other state is conducting elections to ensure that they comply with the directive of not just the Supreme Court but also the understanding that we had with Mr. President.

“And what Rivers State is also doing is not different from that. And the question is, is any other court bigger than the Supreme Court?

