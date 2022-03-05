VP Osinbajo should run for president without further delay – Group

A collective of Nigerians under the aegis of the New Tribe, a movement with conviction and belief to build a new society has made a clarion call on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to run for the office of President of Nigeria without any further delay.

In a communique at the end of a conference meeting in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital and read by Ita Toyo, chairman of the local organising committee, they stated that the Vice President should run on the “sheer strength of his character and that he would win by the strength of the people’s power.”

According to the communique which was signed by Williams Omoviro as chairman and Omeh Matthias as secretary, they enjoined all Nigerians to embrace the New Tribe and lend their weight behind the clamour for Osinbajo to run and be elected as President of Nigeria in 2023.

“As the clock ticks leading to 2023, general elections, the academic, civil society groups, professional bodies, religious leaders, youths and women organisations have all expressed the need to elect a competent and reliable Nigerian with proven track record, integrity, transparency and honesty in the person of Yemi Osinbajo,’’ they stated.

Describing the Uyo conference as a resounding milestone in the quest to draft the Vice President into the presidential race, they aligned with the Kano declaration and further called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to nominate Osinbajo as the party’s presidential flag bearer for 2023 general elections.

Denying that the campaign was being bankrolled by money bags saying it is a movement by the people , “they pledged to “intensify our drive across the country to raise partners and supporters for him and continue the process of building structures in all wards to bring to reality our dream of Osinbajo presidency.”

“We call on Mr President to stand solidly behind this tested, loyal and true apostle of his and ensure that a man of conscience like him who truly abhors corruption succeeds him to continue where he stops,’’ they said.

According to them, with the love Nigerians have for him and Mr President, he is the man who can ensure that APC carries the day in the forthcoming presidential election.

Answering a reporter’s question, they said the Vice President is someone who is loyal to the country rather than to a particular individual based on ethnicity.