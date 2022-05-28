Violence, heavy gunshots mar Ondo APC primaries as thugs disrupt exercise

Aderin Adesida has emerged the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer for the Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency having won the party’s primary held on Friday in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

The election however turned violent as thugs suspected to be supporters of one of the aspirants, stormed the venue where the primary was being conducted and disrupted the process.

Heavy gunshots were fired at the venue by the police officers to scare the suspects away as journalists, delegates and other officials and unarmed police officers ran helter-skelter for their lives as police shot teargas to the air and later overpowered the thugs.

The election later continued after almost one hour to determine the winner of the primary.

Adesida polled 68 votes to defeat his closest rival Mayokun Alade who had 37 votes.

Another aspirant, Oluwafemi Fadairo also scored five in the keenly contested exercise.

The chairman, house of representatives primary electoral committee, Adeyemi Akola announced the results.

Also, Tajudeen Adefisoye, the incumbent lawmaker representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency, won the APC House of Representatives re-election ticket with a landslide victory to defeat the incumbent Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Bamidele Oleyelogun.

Adefisoye, scored 70 votes to defeat Moshood Bakare who scored 6 votes while the incumbent Speaker, Oleyelogun got just 3 votes. Although 17 delegates could not vote.

The election was held at Premier Hotel in Igbara-Oke while 100 delegates were accredited and voting commenced by 4:15pm. Three votes were voided while 17 voters could not vote.

Speaking on his victory, Adefisoye appreciated the Almighty God who made the victory possible. He also thanked all the delegates for the total confidence reposed in him.

The federal legislator however assured all APC members in his constituency and all constituents that his victory in the primary election would only spur him to double his efforts for the delivery of greater democratic dividends.

Meanwhile, a mild drama ensued while voting was still ongoing as the incumbent Speaker, Oleyelogun insisted that the election should be cancelled, alleging a threat to his life.

However, police officers that came for the exercise eventually prevailed on Oloyelogun to allowed voting to continue after about three hours delay.

The current lawmaker representing Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, also emerged winner of the party’s primary.

He was declared winner by the election committee having been voted for by all the delegates in the House of Representatives primary held at Civic Centre, Ikare-Akoko.

Tunji-Ojo polled 115 votes while his co-contestant, Gbongbon Ibrahim Sikiru had no vote.

Tunji-Ojo, who spoke with journalists after the election, appreciated the people and party faithful for standing by him and giving him another opportunity to continue with the projects he has started in the constituency as their representative.

He, therefore, assured the people that his second term administration would focus more on consolidating on his previous achievements.