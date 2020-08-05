Updated: Asoro emerges Edo Assembly new deputy speaker, after Idiaye’s impeachment

The lawmaker representing Orhionmwon II Constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA), Roland Asoro, has been elected deputy speaker of the House.

His election follows the impeachment of Yekini Idiaye as deputy speaker.

Idiaye, the lawmaker representing Akoko-Edo Constituency I, was impeached on Wednesday during a plenary session of the House of Assembly in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

His impeachment is coming barely three days after he pledged his support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-iyamu.

Details coming…