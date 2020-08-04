Edo 2020: NNPP governorship candidate advocates law against politics of defection

Governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the forthcoming Edo State governorship election, Ebunoluwa Tracy Agol, has called for a law to curb the incessant cases of defection by politicians in the country.

Agol, who made the call while speaking on her governorship ambition, noted that the sanction against defection will deepen Nigeria’s democracy.

She said as a result of defection, politicians no longer play politics of principle but politics of interest.

“I think there should be sanction for anybody who defects from his or her party to another party. Politicians don’t die for the masses but they defect when they feel their interests are no longer guaranteed.

“A law should be put in place to make defection criminal. Anybody who defects should lose his or her seat or current position,” she said.

She opined that once sanction is put in place, it will instil politics of principle rather than politics of interest.

The governorship hopeful admonished youths not to allow themselves to be used as thugs by politicians before, during and after the election.

Agol said she is in the governorship race to change the narrative and free the people from political and economic slavery.

“NNPP will offer free education from primary to secondary level while bursary will be given to students of higher institutions of learning,” she added.