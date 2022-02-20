University confab on political leadership to attract 1000 Nigerian students

No fewer than 1,000 youths drawn from tertiary institutions across the 36 States of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will converge on Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka in Anambra State for a sensitisation programme on young people participation in governance and political process, ahead of the 2023 general election.

The event will commence with a ‘Nigeria Youth Conference & Debate Tournament’ scheduled for the 23rd – 26th of March 2022 on the theme: ‘Towards Increased Youth Participation in Governance.’

It is organised by the Online Publishers Association of Nigeria; Nigeria Citizens Initiative; Society for Women Mentoring and Advancement, and Southern/Middle Belt Alliance (SAMBA) in collaboration with the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Debate Club (NAUDC), a Chapter of the Nigeria Debating Community (NDC).

SAMBA Spokesperson, Rwang Pam in a statement on behalf of the other organisations, said the 4-day event will feature debate contests among 400 students from major Nigeria Universities and award prizes.

Pam said engagement will feature seminars with guest speakers including politicians, community and religious leaders, captains of industry and the academic community..

“The aim of the conference is to transform our youths from being onlookers at the side-lines of politics to an enlightened and competent group of stakeholders prepared for leadership responsibilities.

“Youth, not oil, will be Nigeria’s greatest assets by 2030”, so the primary aim of this event is to uplift the Nigerian youth from the fringes of leadership to an educated and distinct social demographic of a competent body of young people prepared for leadership,” he said.

Read also: UNIBEN students protest, sue for end to ASUU strike

Pam disclosed that other issues to be explored at confab include: “Addressing the challenge of youths and political apathy, the rotational presidency and Nigeria’s democracy, addressing political inequality and imbalance through zoning of political offices, women inclusiveness and gender balance in governance and the role of the media in ensuring political equity.”

He said the groups are serious about ensuring that the Nigerian youths participate actively in the next general elections hence the future of Nigeria is indeed in their hands.

“We want the youths to understand that their future is in their hands so they must participate effectively as the country actively seeks to elect a president from the private sector with a proven track record of job and wealth creation,” the statement added.