Uba, Ozigbo win own polling units

Andy Uba, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who voted at Saint Peter’s Catholic School, Uga Ward 1, Polling Unit 7 of Aguata Local Government Area, has won his polling unit.

The APC polled 80 votes at the unit, with the closest rival and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Charles Soludo, recording 10 votes.

The candidate of the Young People’s Party, YPP, Ifeanyi Ubah, polled five votes.

Other parties with votes in the polling unit include Labour, Accord, Social Democratic Party, African Action Congress, and the People’s Democratic Party.

Of the 565 registered voters in the polling unit, only 106 voted.

Valentine Ozigbo, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), also won in his polling unit.

Ozigbo had 75 votes with his closest rival, Charles Soludo of the APGA recording 8 votes.

The PDP candidate voted at polling unit 010 Social Center, Ward 005, of Aguata Local Government.

He voted around 11:35 a.m. with his wife, while voting ended at the polling unit around 3:33 p.m. and counting commenced immediately.