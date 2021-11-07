APC calls for cancellation of Anambra gubernatorial election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for the cancellation of the ongoing Anambra governorship election.

At the time of their call, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is still accepting the results from collation officers.

So far, 15 local governments’ results have been declared by the electoral umpire while Ihiala council was canceled while 5 are expected.

The APC alleged that the election was a fraud, accusing the incumbent Governor Willie Obiano and his party, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) of manipulating the process.

Basil Ejidike, the APC chairman, Anambra State, in a statement said they would resist the rigging.

“What is happening in Anambra is never an election but big-time electoral fraud and malpractice. We want the whole world to hear our voice that we will never accept the outcome of the Anambra gubernatorial election.

“The candidate of APGA and the sitting governor, Willie Obiano manipulated the whole electoral system and we’ll stand to resist it.

“Ndi Anambra wants an APC governor and there’s nothing anyone can do to deny them that opportunity. We virtually won in all the local government but Willie Obiano and Charles Soludo through the instrumentality of corrupt-minded INEC officers subverted the whole process in favour of APGA.

“We want INEC to cancel the election and fix a date for a fresh election devoid of manipulations and malpractices. But if INEC goes ahead to announce the results, we will definitely challenge the election process at the court of law, up to Supreme Court. Nobody can intimidate us.”