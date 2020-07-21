Tunde Braimoh: Lagos Assembly holds valedictory session for late lawmaker

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have described Tunde Braimoh, the late lawmaker who represented Kosofe Constituency 2 in the Assembly, as a rare legislator who would be greatly missed by all.

The lawmakers said this during a valedictory session held in honour of the late Braimoh on Tuesday.

In his speech, the Speaker of the Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, said that it was believed in Islam that a day is dedicated for everybody to die, while describing the demise of Tunde Braimoh as what he was yet to come to terms with.

“I have lost one of the most resourceful members that I depended on for advice, who was always willing to offer his advice at every given opportunity. He had never disappointed me. He never had no for an answer and he had a ready answer to any question,” Obasa said.

“He was a man with an uncommon intelligence and political sagacity and a man of honour.

“He was a respecter of constituted authority. He has made his impact and contributed to the growth of Kosofe and his vacuum cannot be filled in the next decade.

“We have lost a formidable member of rare quality in the late Hon. Tunde Braimoh. We have lost a very valuable member, who was outstanding as a lawmaker.

“We will miss his insightful and intelligent contributions to issues on the floor of the chamber. We recall his sharp wits and words. I will miss his cheerfulness and his closeness to everybody,” he said.

Obasa added that Tunde Braimoh was a philanthropist per excellence and that he would be missed by millions of people that had come across him over the years.

The Speaker then urged the lawmakers to use their positions to serve humanity, adding that a day would come when people would talk about them.

He said further that the Assembly had lost a formidable member, but that this could not be compared to the loss of the wife and the children of the deceased and prayed that “may the good lord give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

The Speaker then directed the Clerk of the House, Azeez Sanni to write the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) about the death of Tunde Braimoh.

In his contributions, Rotimi Abiru (Shomolu 2) said that nobody knew, when he or she would depart the world.

“Braimoh was such a sociable man. His death happened at a period we were enjoying him. It is most unfortunate that he has dropped at his own bus stop. May the Almighty God give the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“I commiserate with his family, his political family, the people of Kosofe Constituency 2 and the members of the state house of assembly,” he said.

In his own comments, the Deputy Speaker of the House. Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni (Lagos Island 1) said that his death was shocking to him, stressing that they went to the same university and graduated together.

“We started the fourth republic together in 1999. He was sociable, and intelligent. I commiserate with Mr. Speaker, and I pray that may we not witness any loss in the state house of assembly again. May we all finish the journey together. I commiserate with his family members and this is one death too many.”

Also speaking, Mojisola Miranda (Apapa 1) commiserated with the people of Kosofe Constituency 2 and the family members of Braimoh.

Miranda added that Braimoh was a good man and a good listener.

She added that she worked with him in various committees and that he was a sociable man.

Bisi Yusuf (Alimosho 1), who was obviously emotional, simply prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

Setonji David (Badagry 2) said in his comments that Tunde Braimoh was a very passionate and charming fellow.

“There was never a dull moment with him. The few times we had discussions, he was full of ideas. I will miss him personally. I commiserate with the Speaker over this sad occurrence and I pray that we will never witness this kind of incident again,” he said.