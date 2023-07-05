Tinubu’s meeting with Anyim, Metu, signals opposition’s support

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday held close door meetings with former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Pius Anyim and Olisa Metu, a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The visit of the two chieftains of the main opposition PDP may be signalling the success of President Tinubu’s move to form a government of national unity, cutting across all political parties.

Recall that the President had shortly before the Sallah break had similar meetings with the Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and former Kano State Governor, Musa Kwankwaso.

The Kano top politician, while speaking with State House journalists, revealed his desire to work with the President in whatever capacity.

This is as the President had also had several meetings with leader of the PDP G5 group, and former Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, who is rumoured to have made the President’s Ministerial list.

Anyim’s visit in company with Olisa Metu, also reinforced speculations of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s support for the Tinubu administration as they both worked with the Jonathan’s administration.

Anyim had contested the 2022 PDP Presidential primary and lost to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Details later…