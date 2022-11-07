Tinubu’s busy schedule won’t allow him to attend all presidential debates – APC/PCC

The All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) said Bola Tinubu, the party presidential candidate’s busy and hectic campaign schedule will not permit him to attend presidential election debates on all platforms.

Arise TV in collaboration with the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) on Sunday organised a debate for presidential candidates to tell Nigerians their plans for the country which was not attended by Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson of the APC-PCC in a statement on Monday gave reasons to justify the absence of Tinubu at the engagement.

Keyamo said the APC presidential candidate did not attend the presidential debate organised by Arise TV for the following reasons:

“Firstly, many radios and TV networks in Nigeria have indicated interest to host such debates and out of deference to other TV and radio stations, our candidate will not be making selective appearances in some networks, whilst ignoring others.

“As President of Nigeria, by the Special Grace of God, he intends to treat all persons and businesses fairly and equally.

“Secondly, the busy and hectic campaign schedules of Asiwaju Tinubu will not permit him to honour all such invitations by different radio and TV networks, hence our decision for him not to start with one TV station and later ignore others.

“Thirdly, our candidate had long before now realised the importance of speaking directly to Nigerians and shortly after unfolding his Action Plan as President embarked on Town Hall meetings beginning with his interaction with the Business Community and other stakeholders in Kano followed by the Town Hall meeting and presentation by experts last week in Lagos. Tomorrow, he will be interacting with Agro and Commodity Groups in Minna, Niger State.

“Whilst we thank Arise TV for the invitation, we want to assure Nigerians that we shall continue to hold these debate groups and Nigerians in high esteem. Nigerians will hear from our candidates loud and clear through other forums.

“Lastly, out of profound respect for Nigerians, we urge all our party structures and supporters at the grassroots to continue to organise town hall meetings to educate Nigerians on the Action Plan of our candidate as we believe a grassroots approach to reach Nigerians will also be more profound.”