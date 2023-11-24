Tinubu meets Ondo lawmakers over political crisis

President Bola Tinubu would today in Abuja meet with members of the Ondo State House of Assembly over the political crisis lingering in the state, BusinessDay has learnt.

While it was gathered that 11 out of 26 members of the state’s House of Assembly are allegedly planning to declare Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu ‘incapacitated’ and proclaim the embattled Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa as Acting Governor, following the inability of the governor to resume office, due to ill-health.

Sources close to the matter said Governor Akeredolu is still recuperating at his private residence in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

After their meeting with President Tinubu, the members of the Assembly would hold a plenary session today to discuss the political situation of the state.

Read also: Intervene in Ondo constitutional crisis now, Fasoranti, Falae, others tell Tinubu

A source noted that some of the lawmakers might not be at today’s sitting as a result of disagreement among them on the issue of Aiyedatiwa. He also disclosed that today’s sitting had the consent of the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress.

The source said; “The lawmakers are ready to meet today (Friday) one of the agenda of the sitting is a declaration of Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the acting governor. Though some of the lawmakers may not be at the meeting today because they are not in support of Aiyedatiwa becoming an acting governor but the national leadership of the APC knows about and had approved the meeting. So they may declare Aiyedatiwa acting governor today.”

Read also: Crisis erupts in Ondo community over traditional stool

Olatunji Oshati, one of the lawmakers and Chairman, House Committee on Information, who confirmed the development, however, said he could not affirm if Aiyedatiwa would be declared an acting governor, or not .

The Assembly spokesman said; “What I can tell you for now is that there is something like that, not to declare him (Aiyedatiwa) but the House is going to sit on the matter and review the political situation today as directed by our national leaders. The House is likely (made the declaration), but not under must, I don’t want to preempt what the outcome of the meeting would be. If it is likely to happen, you are invited as well.”