President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with the members of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The lawmakers who arrived in a Toyota Coaster bus aroud 2 pm on Wednesday, were ushered into the council chambers by security officials and the President’s aides.

Mojisola Meranda, who recently resigned as Speaker arrived with her colleagues in the bus.

Mudasiru Obasa however arrived about 30 minutes later and joined the other lawmakers at the Council Chambers.

The details of the engagement was not immediately available, but BusinessDay checks revealed that the meeting is not unconnected with the leadership crisis rocking the Lagos House of Assembly.

Details later

