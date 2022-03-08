Tinubu meets APC Reps over presidential ambition next Wednesday

Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, has written to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus in the of House of Representatives, requesting to meet with its members next week Wednesday to formally inform them of his presidential ambition.

Tinubu, a national leader of the APC who is contesting for the party’s presidential ticket for the 2022 general election, made this request in a letter read by Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the House at its resumed plenary on Tuesday.

He stated in the letter that the meeting which will take place at the Ladi Kwali Hall of Sheraton Hotel in Abuja, is an opportunity for him to share his vision for the nation with the caucus members and to hear likewise from them.

“After enlightening consultations with my family and traditional rulers, political associates and ordinary Nigerians citizens, I believe it is appropriate that I contest for the Presidency of this country. Indeed, I see this as my duty and my own moral obligation.

“I am asking that you grant me the chance to address the honourable members of our party caucus and sympathisers in the House of Representatives on March 16, 2022 at Ladi Kwali Hall of Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.

“I make this request with the utmost sense of responsibility and humility because this Assembly is unique as an important representative of the people at the national level. It will be appropriate for me to establish a discourse with members regarding our political and policy ideas for the nation and how we can best bring to the people security, progress and prosperity,” the letter read in parts.

Similarly, Sam Ohuabunwa, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has requested to meet with the Caucus of the party in the House of Representatives at the Ladi Kwali Conference Center, Sheraton Hotel, Abuja today.

Gbajabiamila, speaker of the House, read the notification of the meeting signed by Ndudi Elumelu, the Minority Leader, at the commencement of plenary.