Tinubu is going to emerge as President Buhari’s successor in 2023 – Arisekola

Ibadan-born businessman and publisher of Ireland-based journal, The Street Journal Magazine, Bowale Oluwole Arisekola has assured supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the party is going to emerge as President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in the 2023 general election, just as he stated reasons for supporting the ambition of the former Lagos governor to become Nigeria’s next president.

“Those who know me will attest to the fact that I am ever loyal to my friends, loyal to a political cause I believe in and on no account will I compromise my moral rectitude, that is me and nothing can change that. I am making a bold statement today that my unalloyed support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential ambition is 100 percent and I can assure you that he is going to emerge as President Buhari’s successor in 2023 through the merit and strength of the ballot,” Arisekola said while speaking to some selected journalists at his Abuja office on Friday.

According to him, the former Lagos State governor had got what it takes to provide the quality and desirable leadership Nigeria needs at a time like this. “The former Lagos governor brought innovations into governance of the state during his eight years in power; I can assure anyone who cares to listen that he will replicate similar feats when he eventually becomes Nigeria’s President. I have not denied him of my support and I have not pretended about my open support for him either,” he stated.

Arisekola further disclosed that both share a father-son that is not contention and that is something he never pretended about. “This is because he had been there for a lot of us in the past and he is still there. He has the clout, mien, the charisma, velvety and suave dispositions that the number one office deserves. Asiwaju is simply the best man for the job”.

Arisekola added that Tinubu is not a greenhorn in politics, and that he is a committed and patriotic party man; a consummate professional, respected nationalist, trailblazer, committed philanthropist and a true family man who can proactively restore the fortunes of Nigeria socio-economically without bias or lapses.

When asked about his political ambition, Arisekola responded by stating that his parents were never political office holders. According to him, they died as businessman and businesswoman; disclosing that they warned me never to play active politics or accept any political office, but that he could support his friends who are aspiring to get to the pinnacle of their career as long as it is lawful.

“To my people asking me to contest elections in this country, I’m so sorry; I will never hold any political office in my life. The former Czech President and public intellectual, Dr Vaclav Havel said people are driven into politics and I quote, “by ideas about a better way to organise society, by faith in certain values or ideals, be they impeccable or dubious, and the irresistible desire to fight for those ideas and turn them into reality” end of quote. From what we are witnessing, that may not be true of our country. I can humbly say that is my feedback to those asking me, Mogaji Wole Arisekola to contest election in 2027.”