Nigeria needs transformational leadership – Tinubu

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Bola Tinubu, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said Nigeria needs transformational leadership and great reforms for the benefit of the citizenry.

Tinubu, a two-time governor of Lagos State, stated this when he and his campaign team paid a courtesy call on the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, at the weekend in Benin City.

The national leader of the APC said he was in Edo State to meet with delegates but had to make the palace his first port of call so as to seek the Oba’s royal blessings ahead the national convention scheduled at the end of the month of May.

The former governor, who said he is serious about his presidential ambition, noted that he is competent to vie for the office of the president of Nigeria, considering his past experiences at different institutions and assured that he would replicate the good works he did for Lagos State to Nigeria if elected.

Retrospecting on his achievements, he said, “When I took over Lagos, it was bad slum. Today, I am proud that lagos is a mega city state. When I took over lagos, the monthly revenue was N600 million. Today, they are generating over N50 billion.

“I want to be president, and I am not joking about that. Sir, all I came for today is to seek your blessings and prayers to successfully become the APC candidate and eventually become the president. I know what your blessings and endorsements mean.

“I am in Benin to talk to delegates, but since you are a father and have a great history behind you , I must pay a courtesy call before I start meeting with delegates,” Tinubu said.

The Oba, in his remarks, reiterated that the palace is non-partisan, but it is always interested in who will change the economic situation and improve the living standard of Nigerians.

“We will pray for you. We, traditional rulers, also subscribe to the process of fasting for a good leader to address Nigeria’s changes, “Oba Ewuare II said.

Adams Oshiomhole, former national chairman of the APC, who was among the entourage, described Tinubu as a reliable candidate, adding that Nigeria needs someone who can get the job done.