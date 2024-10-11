Tinubu heads for France from London after nine-day stay

President Bola Tinubu has left London for Paris after spending nine days in the United Kingdom. He is expected to attend a significant engagement in the French capital.

Ibrahim Kabir Masari, the Senior Special Assistant on Political and Other Matters to the President confirmed this information on Friday via his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, @KabirIbrah64.

Masari revealed that he had visited President Tinubu at his private residence in the UK, where they had productive discussions before departing for Paris. He stated:

“Today, I had the honour of visiting President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at his private residence in the United Kingdom, where we engaged in productive discussions. We then departed for Paris, France, for another important engagement”.

Although details of the engagement were not disclosed, the President’s trip is believed to be part of his comprehensive plan to maximise various opportunities for the country.

President Tinubu had left Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, on Wednesday, October 2nd, for a two-week working holiday in the UK as part of his annual leave.

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, had previously announced President Tinubu’s departure in a press release:

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja today for the United Kingdom to begin a two-week vacation, part of his yearly leave. “He will use the two weeks as a working vacation and a retreat to reflect on his administration’s economic reforms. “He will return to the country after the leave expires”.

