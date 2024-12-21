Tinubu cancels Lagos appearances following fatal stampedes

President Bola Tinubu has cancelled all scheduled appearances in Lagos on Saturday, including the 2024 Lagos Boat Regatta, following deadly stampedes that claimed multiple lives in Abuja and Anambra State.

The announcement was made through a press statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

The President’s decision came after receiving briefings about the tragedies at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, Abuja, and a community centre in Okija, Anambra State. The incidents mirror a similar tragic event that occurred earlier this week in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“In a season of joy and celebration, we grieve with fellow citizens mourning the painful losses of their loved ones. Our prayers of divine comfort and healing are with them,” the statement read.

Dignitaries, including senior Lagos State government officials and white cap chiefs, had already assembled at the President’s Ikoyi residence waterfront on Oyinkan Abayomi Drive when the cancellation was announced. The boat regatta, themed “Our Water, Our Heritage, Our Life,” proceeded as planned despite the President’s absence.

In response to the recurring incidents, Tinubu called for immediate implementation of stricter crowd control measures across all states. He emphasized that local and state authorities must address operational lapses by organizations conducting charitable and humanitarian activities.

“These mishaps are avoidable if event planners adhere to necessary safeguards and protocols to ensure pre- and post-event safety,” the statement explained while extending the President’s wishes for a quick recovery to those injured in the incidents.

