Abuja Church stampede leaves 10 dead, several injured

Federal Capital Territory Police Command has confirmed that 10 people, including four children, lost their lives in a stampede during a food distribution event at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, Abuja, on Saturday.

Josephine Adeh, Police Public Relations Officer, SP , stated that the incident occurred around 6:30 am when a crowd of over 1,000 people gathered to collect food items intended for the vulnerable and elderly.

Adeh stated that the police had effectively cleared the scene and restored order.

Part of the statement reads: “This tragic incident, which occurred around 6:30 am, led to a stampede that claimed the lives of 10 people, including four children, and left eight others injured.

Four of the injured have been treated and discharged, while the remaining victims are still receiving medical care.”

According to her, “The FCT Police Rapid Response Squad and the FCT Joint Task Force have successfully evacuated the remaining crowd, which numbered over a thousand.”

She said the Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu, has visited the injured at the hospital to offer support and ensure proper care.

Adeh said, “The FCT Police Command extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes a swift recovery to the injured. In a show of compassion and support, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu has visited the victims in the hospital to offer assistance and reassurance during this difficult time.

She emphasized that to prevent similar tragedies, the command must be notified in advance of any such events.

Adeh cautioned that failure to comply would result in event organizers being held accountable.

“All organisations, religious bodies, groups, or individuals planning public events, charitable activities, or large gatherings in the FCT must notify the Police Command in advance. This notification is crucial for the deployment of adequate security measures to ensure public safety and prevent avoidable tragedies.

Failure to comply with this directive will result in the organizers being held liable for any incidents or loss of life resulting from negligence,” she said.

It would be recalled that a similar tragedy occurred in Ibadan, Oyo State, where a stampede at a children’s funfair claimed the lives of at least 35 children and left six others critically injured.

Saturday’s incident happened as residents rushed to collect palliatives being distributed by the church.

The event, aimed at providing relief to struggling residents, reportedly attracted people mostly from Mpape, Gishiri Village, and other nearby communities

