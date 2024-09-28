Tinubu appoints Haruna Ginsau, Chairman, North West Dev. Commission

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Haruna Ginsau (Jigawa), as pioneer Chairman of the newly established North West Development Commission NWDC

Ginsau name was forwarded amongst the names of members of the inaugural Governing Board of the North West Development Commission (NWDC) to the Senate for confirmation, according to the statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy

Onanuga declared that the move was a demonstration of President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to supporting the NWDC in its mission to bring sustainable development to the region.

Recall that President Tinubu has signed the North West Development Commission Bill into law on 24 July, marking a crucial milestone in the Commission’s establishment.

The President also appointed Abdullahi Shehu Ma’aji, from Kano State, as the pioneer Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the Commission

Other members of the Commission’s Governing Council include, Yahaya Umar Namahe (Sokoto), Aminu Suleiman (Kebbi)

and Tijani Yahaya Kaura, representing Zamfara State.

Others include Abdulkadir S. Usman (Kaduna), Muhammad Ali Wudil (Kano), Shamsu Sule (Katsina) and Nasidi Ali, Representative of Jigawa State.

The nominated board members are expected to contribute their wealth of experience and expertise to the Commission’s mandate of developing the North-West region.

The NWDC was established to focus on catalysing significant growth, economic empowerment, and social development of the region.