Tinubu absent as Peter Obi, Atiku speak at NBA conference

Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, did not attend the 62nd annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Monday.

His major contenders, Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party flag bearer, Peter Obi were all present at the event which took place in Lagos.

According to reports, Tinubu’s running mate, Kashim Shettima was at the event.

The arrivals of the politicians shook the auditorium as their supporters hailed their 2023 presidential candidates with rapturous applause.

A video of how the former Anambra State Governor, Obi was cheered by the crowd at the conference is currently trending on social media.

Atiku, while delivering his speech, restated the need to restructure the country.

“I am a product of developed powers and I know what the regional governments did with those powers. That’s why I’m advocating for restructuring,” he said.

In a message via his verified Twitter handle, Atiku said the acronyms; Unity-SEED represents Unity, Security, Economy, Education and Devolution of power to states and local governments.

Read also: How social media can impact election campaigns

Atiku noted that it would be the basis of his policy framework if he is elected the next Nigerian president.

Atiku revealed that the five-fold programme is germane to the rebirth of Nigeria which the populace has been clamouring for.

He tweeted, “I used the opportunity of the first plenary session of the 62nd NBA conference to give Nigerian lawyers an insight into my bold policy framework that embodies Unity, Security, Economy, Education and Devolution of power to states and local governments, known by the acronym of Unity-SEED.

“I stressed how interconnected these five policy prescriptions are. I assured them that a new Nigeria of our dreams is possible in the hands of a bold man of experience.” Atiku tweeted.