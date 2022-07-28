Tee Mac fires damning shot at Tinubu, says he is unqualified to be Nigeria’s president

The legendary flutist Tee Mac who claims to know well the presidential candidate of the ruling APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, says Nigerians should not jump into supporting the former governor of Lagos without asking some deep questions.

In a Facebook post, Tee Mac also known as Omatshola Iseli, cautioned voters about, saying, “anybody can choose any candidate, but an intelligent person will ask himself the question: do I choose rightly? Is the man qualified? Is he honest? Does he tell us the truth about his age, background, and how he made his money? Is this man healthy enough at 86 to take up the task of a totally run-down country?”

The artiste who claimed Tinubu is his in-law, explained that it was important for Nigerians to reflect deeply and consider their choice of next president to succeed Muhammadu Buhari.

Tee Mac claimed that the former Lagos State governor was not qualified to be Nigeria’s president, and argued that there was so much about Tinubu that was hidden from the voting public.

According to Tee Mac, he and Tinubu are connected by marriage, noting he stopped dealing with Tinubu due to his role in the emergence of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) in 2015.

He added, “you see Tinubu is my in-law. His wife Remi is my cousin. Her Itsekiri mother and my Itsekiri mother are sisters. I have known Tinubu since the mid-80s personally and even arranged for him to stay in my stepfather’s house (Sir Mobolaji Bank-Anthony) in London when he went into exile.

“I stopped supporting him and stopped family visits etc when he sold that Buhari to the nation in 2015. My advice to the nation is that this man is absolutely not qualified to become our next president.”

