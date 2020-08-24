Taraba state PDP still fully in control – new party Chairman

The newly elected state chairman of the People’s Democratic Party PDP in Taraba state Col. Kefas Agbu (Rtd) on Monday assured the state that the party was not losing control over members and promised to work hard to resolve any grievances from members.

Agbu, who made the call at the state party secretariat in Jalingo when members of the statehouse of Assembly paid him a courtesy call said that like every house, the party has some minor issues and grievances that his leadership is poised to tackle and resolve amicably.

According to Agbu, “our party is not losing grip in any way whatsoever. Like every home, there may be some grievances but I can assure you that these are not issues we can not resolve on a round table and that process is already ongoing. I will bring godliness to politics. I will serve with justice and truthfulness. Our doors are constantly open and we would give every stakeholder the sense of belonging we all crave. We are already working to strengthen the existing party structure and there is no cause for alarm at all”.

He solicited the support of the members of the house in steering the affairs of the part and assured them of the unwavering support of the party leadership.

The Speaker of the Taraba state House of Assembly Dr. Joseph Albasu Kunini who led the delegation in his remarks said that it was “incumbent on us to not only pay our loyalty to the new leadership of the party but to assure you that you have at your disposal, our wealth of experience to add to yours in making sure that the party regains her glory and moves forward. We advise that the party manifestos should be followed and together we would continue to move the party forward. All party stakeholders should be carried along so that no one feels slighted

“Some are unavoidably absent but have given us their support to apologise on their behalf. The open-door policy of the party makes it unique and the people’s choice. We will be available to be used by the party for the greater good” Kunini said.

Agbu was recently elected as the Taraba state party Chairman of the PDP at a state convention, alongside other members to constitute the new state working committee.