Sylva accuses army of collaborating with PDP

Timipre Sylva, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State governirship election in Bayelsa State, voted earlier at his Unit 4, Dukuraku Central Open Space, Okpoama, Ward 4, Brass Local Government accusing security agents of conniving with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rig his party out.

Sylva voted alongside his wife, Alaingi, but expressed confidence that his party will coast to victory at the end of the day.

Read also: Appeal Court reserves judgment in Sylva, APC’s appeals

His words: “I’m very confident that things are going to go well for the APC at the end of the day, but we have some issues in the ward, unit 3, 5 and 9.

“The register were not uploaded, so we escalated it to INEC, and of course they said it was a mistake on their side, the problem is being rectified and they promised in those particular units that they will extend the voting time.

“So far in my unit, things are going on well, and around the state, we are also following up.

Read also: Bayelsa election peaceful says NDDC MD, Ogbuku

On the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), he said there is a lot of improvement.

“This is a human system, we expect there will be lapses but I was very shocked how that register were not uploaded in my ward, but we believe there is still room for improvement.”