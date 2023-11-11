Bayelsa poll update: Election peaceful says NDDC MD, Ogbuku

Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has described the ongoing election in Bayelsa State as peaceful.

Ogbuku spoke to newsmen after casting his vote at unit 001 Derime polling unit Ayakoro, Ogbia Ward 3.

He noted that, despite initial glitches, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has done a good job.

Ogbuku said information from communities around the Ayama Clan shows that the process is going on peacefully and warned troublemakers to steer clear of the process.

He used the occasion to assure the people of the Niger Delta that he would use his good office to extend the dividend of democracy to the Niger Delta states, stressing that the renewed hope of President Bola Tinubu’s administration would touch the people of the region.