Supreme Court upholds Alia’s victory as Benue governor

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the election victory of Governor Hyacinth Alia of the All Progressives Congress in Benue State, dismissing the appeal filed by Titus Uba and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP sought to set aside the judgments of the Appeal Court and Benue State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, alleging that Governor Alia was not qualified to contest and that his deputy submitted a forged certificate.

The apex court, in a unanimous decision, held that the PDP should not have brought the matter before them, stating that issues of nomination are pre-election matters. The tribunal had earlier dismissed the petition as a pre-election matter and statute-barred.

The Appeal Court also affirmed this decision, stating that the nomination and sponsorship of the governor and his deputy were in line with relevant laws.

During the proceedings, counsel to the PDP argued that the APC candidate was not duly sponsored, but the justices advised him to withdraw the appeal. Eventually, the lawyer applied to withdraw, and the appeal was dismissed.

Alia, expressing satisfaction with the judgment, stated that it would motivate them to continue working for the state.