Sowore, Agbakoba deny new political coalition

Omoyele Sowore, a presidential candidate in the 2019 presidential election and eminent Lawyer, Olisa Agbakoba have distanced themselves from the new political coalition formed Wednesday by some prominent statesmen, civic society leaders and politicians.

The leaders in a communique had said that the birth of the coalition was necessitated by the continued slide of the country in all sectors, political anarchy and the unabated killings which it blamed on the ineptitude and failure of the current administration and ruling class.

The coalition promised to offer a credible alternative political class and leadership, saying that it was formed after extensive nationwide consultations with groups, political stakeholders and individuals, while machinery are being put in place across the six geopolitical zones in the country for an effective takeoff.

However, reacting in a separate statements Thursday, Sowore and Agbakoba said though the move was commendable since it would provide Nigeria with alternative to the existing present political parties, they were not part of the founders of the group.

Agbakoba, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), denied knowledge of the group, stressing that he was never consulted about its formation.

“My attention has been drawn to a widely circulated story that I am part of a new political movement known as the National Consultative Front.

“Without prejudice to the need for such a political movement, I want to place it on record that I was not consulted and so I am not part of the National Consultative Front,” Agbakoba said.

On his part, Sowore, who is the publisher of SaharaReporters, said that he remained committed to any effort that would galvanise effort to end the suffering of the masses but that he is not part the coalition formation.

According to the statement, “I just read the report of the new political coalition formed by some comrades and announced in newspapers since yesterday.

“Whereas I find it commendable that political organisations that may provide alternative(s) to the current rotten system might be emerging, I want to make it clear that I was not part of those who formed the Organisation.

“I remain committed to a revolutionary grassroots-based radical political movement that galvanises the collective energy of the suffering masses of Nigeria to put a final end to their misery,” Sowore