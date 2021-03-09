South-South governors adopt Wike’s demand of 10% in PIB for host communities

Governors of the South-South States have adopted the demand made by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State asking for not less than 10 percent payment to host communities. Like Wike, they did not also say whether the 10 percent should come from the operating expenses (OPEX) of oil companies or should be from the royalties paid to the FG.

Chairman of the South-South Governors Forum and Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, made this assertion at the end of the forum’s meeting which held at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday night.

“We took up the issue of the PIB, the Petroleum Industry Bill which is already before the House and having compared notes with ourselves, we are of the view that while we welcome the Host Community Trust Fund, we do believe that the 2.5 percent that is appropriated in that bill for host community fund is inadequate.

“We have discussed with our people and collectively as leaders of the people in our various States and as leaders standing in on behalf of our people, we urge that the National Assembly should increase the provision in the host community fund from 2.5 percent to 10 percent in the best interest of our communities, in the best interest of our nation.”

The governors maintained that the communities have a role to play in the surveillance of the nation’s oil facilities and pipeline network. They expressed the belief that if the communities feel satisfied with the provision of funds for them in the PIB, they are more likely going to be a watchdog on behalf of the federal government, the States and oil companies.

“And the peaceful environment that would be seen in the various oil communities would enable us to have greater production and a seamless production in which we do not have any form disruption in our oil productions going into the future.”

Governor Okowa described as worrisome the running of the NDDC in over a year by an Interim Caretaker Committee, and now, an interim administrator. According to him, this situation does not augur well for the people of the Niger Delta as an opportunity for all States to be represented as they ought to be represented in the board of the NDDC does not exist.

“We feel already short-changed as a people in the Niger Delta and we believe that we do not wish to see this kind of situation continue going forward into the future, because our people feel the pains, we do not want a situation where there is an abuse of processes, neither should we have a situation where we have abuse of funds.

“We believe that it is best for both the country, for the states of the Niger Delta and for the people of the Niger Delta when the due process is followed by the reconstitution of the board and also in reconstituting the board, that the reconstituted funds should come in and have funds to spend as per the law.”

He stressed that the demands of the governors have been made based on the interest of Nigeria, the States and more importantly in the interest of various communities of the Niger Delta.

Present at the meeting were Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike; the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki; Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri and the Deputy Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, Mr Moses Ekpo, who represented Governor Udom Emmanuel.