Soludo submits 35 nominees for commissioner, special adviser positions

Charles Soludo, the governor of Anambra State has submitted a list of 20 Commissioner-nominees to the State Assembly for approval.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Uche Okafor, announced this during Tuesday’s plenary while reading a letter from Soludo dated March 28.

The Governor also sent another letter requesting the confirmation of 15 Special Adviser nominees, Okafor said.

The Speaker, however, asked the House Committee on Screening to screen the nominees for commissioner positions.

The majority leader moved a motion for the confirmation of the 15 special advisers nominees and they were approved after a voice-vote.

Some of the Commissioner nominees were Mr Ifeatu Chinedu, Prof. Ofonze Amucheazi, Mr Ifeanyi Okoma, Ms Chiamaka Nnake, Dr Afam Obidike, Mr Patrick Aghamba, Mrs Ifeyinwa Obinabo, Dr Obinna Ugonnadi, Mr Julius Chukwuemeka and Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh

Others included Mr Paul Nwosu, Dr Foster Ihejiofor, Mrs Patricia Igwebuike, Mr Felix Odimegwu, Mr Chikodi Anara, Prof. Chika Ifemeje, Mr Collins Nwabunwanne, Mr Donatus Onyeji, Mr Anthony Ifeanya and Mr Paulinus Onyeaka.

Also at plenary, the House read a resolution urging the governor to appeal to the Commissioner of Police to return checkpoints and patrol teams across the state.

The House resolution followed a motion raised by Mr Onyebuchi Offor, representing Ekwusigo Constituency, (PDP).

According to Offor, the absence of the checkpoints had increased insecurity which is causing serious threat to lives and property in the state.