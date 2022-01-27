Soludo pledges to drive Innoson vehicle as official car

Chukwuma Soludo, the Anambra State governor-elect has pledged to ride in Innoson vehicles as an official car when he assumes office to promote domestic brands.

“As a governor, I will drive Innoson Vehicle as official car,” Soludo said.

Soludo made this known when he visited members of the inauguration committee.

The former Central Bank Governor (CBN) also said it was not a coincidence that he had been wearing local fabrics known as Akwete, saying it was part of his conscious support to local brands and to make a statement with it.

“My akwete dress is not just a dress, it is a statement. I want to make a statement with it. You know, in the entire south-east, this is the only textile still alive, and it is handmade, by the women of Akwaete in Abia State.

“Igbo land is one and we must protect it. We want to bring back the zeal of patronising our own. I have said it even during campaigns, and I meant it, that if I win, the official car of the governor of Anambra State will be Innoson Vehicle.

“The dresses I will wear are those made here (south-east). We must protect the things that are made in our place. Something is about to happen in Igboland, and together we will get there,” he said.

However, the governor-elect said there would be no ceremony to mark the event of sworn-in, stressing that no amount would be spent on it.

He said the day was simply to mark his first day at work, saying even though it is a weekend, he would spend eight hours of the day working.

“I have made a wish that not even one kobo of Anambra people’s money will be spent on that swearing-in ceremony. It is a wish, and I mean it. What are we spending money on? Just a few people coming to the inauguration and witnessing it, then I will open office and get down to work immediately.

“I do not wish any event, dancers or players and all that. I just want to show up for work, like every first workday. Though it is going to be a Friday, which is the weekend, I’m going to work for over eight hours that day.

“No ceremony, no event, no party, nothing. Not even 10 kobo will be spent. So the people who are saying N20 million has been budgeted should go and tell us where they will get that money. It is going to be work, work, work, and that is what we epitomise,” Soludo noted.