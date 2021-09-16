Sheriff begins consultation for APC national chairmanship race

Ahead of the APC National Convention, Ali-Modu Sheriff, former Governor of Borno State, has visited Ebonyi state to seek their support to emerge as the national chairman of the ruling party during the national convention.

Sheriff visited Ebonyi state yesterday for a consultation to make his dream come true.

Speaking during the visit, David Umahi, Ebonyi state governor and chairman of southeast governors forum, said if the game is thrown open, sheriff will be the choice of Ebonyi but that the president would have to speak first.

“You are a good man, Sir. I want to assure you that our Father, the Leader, has a role to play, but if it is thrown open, you are my choice.

“I have no regrets in saying that Mr. President has a good heart, so I call for support for Mr. President, he is the man that is very conscious of his integrity, no regrets and I continue to say that Mr. President is a man with a good heart.

“You are a good man who builds bridges across the North and South including the South East. I will never be afraid of advocating that the Presidency rotates between North and South because when the country is at peace, everybody is happy but when it is not at peace, no matter the position you occupy, you may not be able to function.

“So, let us be entrenched on the path of equity and progress and we will all return to the path of peace,” he said.

Sheriff earlier in his speech told the governor that he was in the South East for consultation in respect of his interest to contest the position of the Chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress, the APC during the forthcoming convention of the party.