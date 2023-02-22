Shekarau predicts Atiku’s victory in Saturday’s presidential poll

Ibrahim Shekarau, one of the frontline People’ Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains in Kano, has expressed optimism that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar will emerge victorious in Saturday’s presidential poll.

He stated that his optimism was borne out of the groundwork which his party embarked upon right from the period when the electioneering campaign which is expected to come to a close tomorrow, started.

Shekarau, who gave this hint on Tuesday, while speaking during a dinner he organised for selected journalists operating in Kano state, disclosed that his party is fully ready for the coming general election in the state.

The PDP chieftain, who is a serving senator, representing Kano Central Senatorial zone in the National Assembly, said his party is the most prepared among all the existing political parties in the country, to govern.

“On behalf of my great party, the PDP I wish to welcome you to this dinner organised for three purposes. The number one purpose of organising the dinner is to let you know about the preparation of the presidential candidate of our party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, ahead of next Saturday’s election.

“The second purpose was to launch two books which I and my team wrote about my performance at the senate. The book x- rays the contributions that I was able to make in the green chamber, and the deliverables brought to my constituency in the last four years.

” The third purpose of the dinner was to remind you and Nigerians about the five cardinal reasons why Alhaji Atiku is seeking the mandate of Nigerians to be their president come next Saturday. The number one is that he wants to unify the country, in the manner of the appointments he will make, as well as in the way he is going to locate developmental projects.

” The number two reason is that he is going to make Nigeria more secure, by properly funding the armed forces and security agencies. Number three reason is that he is going to properly fund the education sector which will translate into quality education for all Nigerians.

“The number four reason is that he is going to re-engineer the economy, by focusing on the provision of energy to power economic activities, as well as open up the border to ease business with neighbouring countries. And the number five reason is the restructuring of the country, and devolution of power to other components of the federation” he explained.

On the election issue, he said that the party was very ready for the election, noting that the Polling Agents of the party have been fully trained for the election.

” There are no polling units where the party has no agents at all levels of the elections. The leadership of the party is also working around the time to ensure that success is achieved. The party has total confidence in INEC.

“The leadership of INEC has also assured the nation that it is fully ready to conduct a free,.fair, and credible. election, so the party has confidence that the election will be successful, and our candidate will win.

” Also, I can say emphatically that our party is satisfied with the state of preparedness in the area of security in the state for the election, and well assured that the election will be peaceful in the state” he further explained.

The dinner was attended by other top chieftains of the party in the state, such as Alhaji Aminu Wali, a one-time Nigeria envoy in China, the governorship candidate of the party, Alhaji Sadiq Wali, his deputy, and the members of the caretaker committee of the party in the state.