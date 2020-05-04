Senate yet to recieve copies of Oransanye report – Spokesman

The Senate has said it is yet to receive copies of the presidential report on reform of government agencies which recommended reduction of statutory agencies of government from 263 to 161.

The presidential committee was chaired by a former Head of Service, Steve Oronsaye.

Senate spokesman, Senator Bashir Ajibola stated on his twitter handle @DrSRJ_ that the Senate was yet to get hold of the report.

The tweet stated: “Kindly disregard the deliberate distortion by an organ called Order Paper that @NGRSenate disapproved or distanced itself from the approval of Oronsanye report. My response to its inquiry is; “We have not received a copy of details of what was reported to be approved”.

The 800-page report was submitted to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The committee was concerned that the cost of governance in Nigeria ranked among the highest across the globe.

Part of the report:“There are 541 government parastatals, commissions and agencies (statutory and non-statutory) in the country.

“Going by the recommendations of the Committee, the figure of statutory agencies is being proposed for reduction to 161 from the current figure of 263.

“The Committee believes that if the cost of governance must be brought down, then both the legislature and judiciary must make spirited efforts at reducing their running costs as well as restructuring and rationalising the agencies under them since the three arms make up the government,’’ it stated.