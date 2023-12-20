Senate declares seats of Umahi, Geidam vacant

Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President has declared the Senate seats of David Umahi (representing Ebonyi-South) and Ibrahim Giadam (representing Yobe-East) vacant.

The declaration followed their recent appointments as ministers in charge of Works and Police Affairs, respectively.

Both Umahi and Giadam had transitioned to ministerial roles, leaving vacant seats in the Ebonyi-South and Yobe-East senatorial districts.

Akpabio, citing Section 68, Subsection (1)(d) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), announced the vacancies, emphasizing the necessity of adhering to constitutional provisions.

Akpabio, therefore called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to promptly initiate the by-election process for the two senatorial districts to ensure the representation of the affected constituencies in the Senate.